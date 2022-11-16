SFCMP to Host Next Partnership with CNMAT

Next month will begin with the third collaboration that will bring together the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) with composers currently working at the Center for New Music and Audio Technologies (CNMAT), based at the University of California at Berkeley. SFCMP has committed itself to providing a platform for presenting new electro-acoustic works by current CNMAT composers. The contributing composers for this program will be (in order of appearance) as follows:
- Eda Er: “Too Much of a Woman,” scored for solo voice, electronics, amplified objects, and video
- Kevin CK Lo: “The Audience Plays Itself,” scored for solo bass, electronics, cameras, and projection gear
- Aine Nakamura: “Kusottare!,” scored for solo voice and electronics
These pieces will be interleaved with two works composed in the last quarter of the twentieth century and a premiere performance.
The premiere has been composed Richard Worn, who plays bass for SFCMP. The title of his new work is “Apocoletric;” and, following up on the CNMAT visitors, he has scored the piece for bass and electronics. He will also play the two twentieth-century selections, both composed for solo bass. The program will begin with Hans Werner Henze’s “San Biagio 9 Agosto Ore.” The other offering will be “Theraps,” composed by Iannis Xenakis.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street, where there is a BART station and bus lines running along both Mission and 16th Streets. General admission will be $35 with $15 for students showing valid identification. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchase of both categories of tickets.
