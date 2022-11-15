Plans for Advent Sunday at Church of the Advent

Advent Sunday at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King
As expected, Schola Adventus, the resident choir at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, will contribute to the Advent Sunday service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. Director of Music Paul Ellison has prepared the selections for the 30th Annual Candlelight Procession with Lessons & Carols . The choir will be joined by organist George Anton Emblom. The specific compositions have not yet been announced; but the contributing composers will be Johann Sebastian Bach, Benjamin Britten, Philip Ledger, Boris Ord, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Thomas Tallis, and David Willcocks.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, with an organ prelude beginning at 5:40 p.m. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
