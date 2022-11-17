SFBC Announces Annual Christmas Concert

Poster design for the concert being discussed (courtesy of SFBC)
As many readers already know from the announcement of the 2022–2023 concerts planned by the San Francisco Bach Choir (SFBC), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, the Christmas concert will return for the first time since December of 2019. The title of this year’s program will be Songs of Spirit and Joy; and, as in the past, the program will provide a rich variety of music from around the world. This will include an opening processional performance of the macaronic (multilingual) fifteenth-century “Boar’s Head Carol.”
Composers contributing to the program will include Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Liszt, Johann Sebastian Bach, Michael Praetorius, Samuel Scheidt, Alessandro Scarlatti, Guillaume Du Fay, Robert Nathaniel Dett, and William Billings. There will also be sing-along carols and music by candlelight. Finally, as in the past, instrumental support will be provided by the Renaissance wind band The Whole Noyse.
As in the past, this program will be given two weekend performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. The venue will again be Calvary Presbyterian Church, located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. Ticket prices will be $40 for general admission and $35 for seniors. In addition there is a $15 rate for students with valid identification. All those under eighteen will be admitted without charge. There will also be a video, which may be viewed at no charge by those holding general admission and senior tickets. Other may view the video for a fee of $25. All options for tickets, including video-only access, can be purchased through a single Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment