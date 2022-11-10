Sunset Music and Arts: December, 2022

Like Old First Presbyterian Church, the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in the Sunset district will devote the month of December to “seasonal” concerts. Sunset Music and Arts will present two performances of choral offerings by children and a program of Christmas Lessons and Carols prepared by organist Vaughan Jones. Specific selections for each of these concerts have not yet been finalized, but all three of them will focus on the Christmas spirit. Dates and times are as follows, along with ticket prices, which are different for each of the offerings:
Members of the San Francisco Youth Chorus (from the Eventbrite Web page for their performance for Sunset Music and Arts)
Sunday, December 4, 5 p.m.: The first program will present the San Francisco Youth Chorus, led by its founder and Artistic Director Katherine Gerber. This is an after-school chorus of nearly 150 youngsters, grouped in a variety of different ensembles. Admission for this program will be $20.
Saturday, December 10, 4 p.m.: The second vocal performance will given by the Intermediate Chorus of the San Francisco Boys Chorus (SFBC). This is the highest (fourth) level of stages organized by SFBC, preceded by the Preparatory, Junior, and Apprentice levels. While the entire program has not yet been finalized, they have been preparing a performance of César Franck’s “Panis Angelicus.” They will also be playing handbells to present several traditional winter songs. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors.
Saturday, December 17, 1 p.m.: Organist Vaughan Jones is preparing a program of music for the Advent service along with a set of familiar Christmas carols. The audience will be invited to sing along with his performances of both the familiar and not so familiar carols. Admission will be by a donation of $5.
The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located at 1750 29th Avenue. Admission for all three events can be arranged in advance through Eventbrite. The hyperlinks on the above dates will lead to the appropriate Web pages for arranging purchases and donations. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
