Dynamite Guitars: 2023/2024 Programs

This past Sunday the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the schedule for its Dynamite Guitars concerts that will take place during its 2023/2024 season. (For those that like to count, this will be the series’ 43rd season.) Eleven programs have been planned; and, as has been the case in the past, four of them will be presented in partnership with the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series.
All of the programs will be evening recitals beginning at 7:30 p.m. They will take place at either St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street) or Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue). Programs have not yet been finalized, but the participating performers will be as follows:
Thursday, September 14, Herbst Theatre: The season will begin with ukulele virtuoso Taimane Gardner, who performs under the name Taimane.
Saturday, October 7, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Australian guitarist Stephanie Jones will present a solo recital, which will be shared with SFP.
Saturday, October 28, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Polish guitarist Mateusz Kowalski will present a solo recital.
Saturday, November 4, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Maestros of 50 Oak Street is a program that brings together past and present members of the Guitar Faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). For this iteration of the series, the contributing guitarists will be Sergio Assad, David Tanenbaum, Richard Savino, and Marc Teicholz. The program will include solo selections, as well as groups in different combinations.
Friday, November 10, Herbst Theatre: The Dublin Guitar Quartet program will be shared with SFP.
Saturday, December 2, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: This year will see the return of the Beijing Guitar Duo, which used to visit frequently prior to the COVID pandemic; as in the past, their performance will be shared with SFP.
Saturday, February 10, Herbst Theatre: Pepe Romero will return to Herbst to give a solo recital, which will be shared with SFP.
Thursday, February 22, Herbst Theatre: International Guitar Night is a program that will present four guitarists of four different nationalities: Thu Le (Vietnam), Marco Pereira (Brazil), Minnie Marks (Australia), and Luca Stricagnoli (Italy).
Saturday, March 23, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Guitarist David Russell is a regular visitor to San Francisco and, most recently, was in town to teach a Master Class at SFCM.
Saturday, April 20, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Readers may recall that Ana Vidovic is one of the performers for this coming busy weekend, and she has already made plans to return almost exactly a year later.
Saturday, April 27, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The season will conclude with a recital shared by a pair of guitarists: Julia Trintschuk and Grisha Goryachev.
Subscription packages for the 2022–2023 season are currently available by calling 415-242-4500. The price of the full series of eleven concerts provides a 20% discount over the purchase of eleven individual tickets. There is also the Create-Your-Own option. The subscriber can create his/her/their own package of four or more concerts and receive a 14% discount. The order form is a PDF file, which provides price information for the individual concerts, as well as the multiple-concert offerings. As of this writing, tickets are only available through the above telephone number.
