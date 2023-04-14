Third Full-Evening Ballet to Conclude SFB Season

Juliet (Misa Kuranaga) and Romeo (Angelo Greco) first meet at the Capulet ball (photograph by Erik Tomasson, courtesy of SFB)
Exactly one week from today, San Francisco Ballet (SFB) will close out its 90th anniversary season with the last of the three full-evening “story” ballets scheduled for performance. The selection will be Helgi Tomasson’s choreography for the Romeo & Juliet ballet score composed by Sergei Prokofiev. This production was given its premiere in 1994 and was last performed in 2015. In 2019 SFB took this version to Copenhagen, where it was performed in the Royal Danish Opera House. The 2015 performance was captured on video for Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, which was shown at cinemas nationwide. The entire program will run for approximately two hours and 37 minutes, including two intermissions.
This production will be given ten performances with dates and times as follows:
- Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. There is also a Web page that provides the casting for the two title roles for all ten of the performances. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
