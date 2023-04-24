The Bleeding Edge: 4/24/2023

This week there will be six events, which should count as at least moderately busy. What struck me as interesting, however, is that there is an even split between events that have already been introduced and those appearing for the first time. The three events previously taken into account are as follows:
- The rescheduled San Francisco Contemporary Music Players program this evening
- The Alaya Project at the Center for New Music on Saturday, April 29
- The performance by Quinteto Latino presented by Old First Concerts on Sunday, April 30
As usual, the above hyperlinks lead to the Web pages that provide further information. Specifics for the three remaining events are as follows:
Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own, probably with one or more guest players that have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m., San Francisco Public Library: Guitarist and composer David James will lead a sextet in a performance of newer and older original music. The “front line” of the sextet will consist of Beth Custer on difference sizes of clarinet, Keith Lawrence on viola, and Alan Williams on trombone. Rhythm will be provided by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and John Hanes on drums. The performance will take place in the Library’s Western Addition branch, which is located at 550 Scott Street. There will be no charge for admission.
Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This weekend the jazz performances will extend into Sunday evening. The featured artists are both reed players. Sheldon Brown will alternate between alto saxophone and bass clarinet. Ben Goldberg will also play bass clarinet, alternating with the B-flat instrument. Both of them have cultivated the repertoire of two major jazz pianists, Herbie Nichols and Thelonious Monk. The program will alternate between original music and the works of those two influences. Rhythm will be provided by John Wiitala on bass and Tim Bulkley on drums.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because this is a Sunday evening performance, it will not be live-streamed for remote viewing.
