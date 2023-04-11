Trio Mediæval to Make Up for Cancelled Recital

In March of 2021, in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and the continued restrictions on public gatherings, San Francisco Performances (SFP) was obliged to cancel the recital by Trio Mediæval that was scheduled for the season’s Art of Song series. In a little over a week’s time, this trio will return to San Francisco to present the second program in the SFP Art of Song series. This will give them the opportunity to present the Lumen de Lumine (light of lights) program, which had originally been planned for their 2021 visit.
Trio Mediæval vocalists Linn Andreas Fuglseth, Anna Maria Friman, and Jorunn Lovise Husan (photograph by Håvard Lotsberg, courtesy of SFP)
Trio Mediæval is an a cappella ensemble based in Norway. The trio was formed in 1997; and two of the current vocalists are founding members, Linn Andreas Fuglseth and Anna Maria Friman. Jorunn Lovise Husan joined the group in 2018. The “lights” of the program title stand for three different genres that will be performed. The first of those genres consists of music associated with Notre-Dame de Paris from the medieval period, a time that has come to be recognized for the “birth” of polyphonic music as we now know it. The second genre is that of traditional religious folksongs from Scandinavia. The final genre consists of works recently composed for the trio.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Given that the program will survey different forms of sacred music, the performance will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices are $65 for the Main Floor and $50 for the Balcony; all seating will be general admission. Tickets may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
