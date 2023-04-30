SFCMP to Conclude Season with “Family Pairs”

The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will conclude its 2022–2023 season with a program entitled Power Duos, Power Dynamics. The title refers to the fact that the program will present two family pairings of composers. The first of these will couple Anthony Braxton with his son Tyondai, and the second will couple George Lewis with his wife Miya Masaoka. The remaining composer will be Aiyana Braun, one of the winners of SFCMP’s 2022 Search for Scores Commissioning Prize.
The title of Braun’s composition is “Unwound,” scored for solo cello. It will be performed during the first half of the program between the works composed by wife and husband. The program will begin with Masaoka’s “The Dust and the Noise;” and the first half of the program will conclude with Lewis’ “Anthem.” The second half will begin with Anthony Braxton’s “Composition No. 152,” scored for flute and bass. It will be coupled with Tyondai’s “Fly by Wire,” which will conclude the program.
This program will be presented in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Doors will open early for the How Music is Made pre-concert talk, which will begin at 7 p.m. General admission will be $35 with a $15 rate for students. Tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page.
