Remaining Tickets Available for SFP Gift Concert

Those familiar with San Francisco Performances (SFP) probably know that every season subscribers and donors are rewarded with free tickets to the annual Gift Concert. That “gift” is made possible by sponsors George and Camilla Smith. Now that all of those tickets have been committed, the remaining tickets are are available for sale to the general public, all priced at $45.
This season’s SFP “gift artists,” violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist James Baillieu (from the SFP Web page for remaining tickets)
This year’s program will be performed by violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen, accompanied at the piano by James Baillieu. The first half will be devoted to three duos by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. These will be the Wq 71 sonata in D major, the Wq 80 fantasia in F-sharp minor, and the Wq 76 sonata in B minor. The second half of the program will present a “pairing” of Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann. The Schubert selection will be the D. 574 sonata in A major. Like the violin sonatas of Beethoven, this sonata bore the title “for Pianoforte and Violin;” but it was not published until after Schubert’s death. The program will then conclude with the three pieces Schumann collected as “Romances.” That set was published as his Opus 94, scored originally for oboe and piano.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. As already observed, all available tickets are being sold for $45. They may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
