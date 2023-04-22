SFCM Highlights: May, 2023

Next month will wrap up the highlighted events in the academic year of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). There are only two of those events, the second of which will be given two performances; and all three are planned for live-streamed viewing through a Vimeo Web page. As usual, the Performance Calendar Web page will provide the most up-to-date information about the many concerts and recitals that will be presented to the general public. Most of the recitals will be end-of-term performances.
Each of the dates below will include a hyperlink to the appropriate event page, which, in turn, will include a hyperlink for reserving tickets. (That will include two hyperlinks for the separate performances of the second event.) Each event page will also have a hyperlink to the necessary Vimeo Web page. As usual, this article will focus on key highlights; and those seeking more thorough information can consult the Performance Calendar.
Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall: The final installment of Chamber Music Tuesday will feature a visit by violinist Benjamin Beilman, who will perform in all three selections. The first of these will be “Sanguineum,” a work for solo violin composed by Gabriella Smith, which was co-commissioned by SFCM. He will then lead a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 87 (second) string quintet in B-flat major. Faculty member Pei-Ling Lin will perform first viola. Participating students will be violinist Suni Norman, violist Janet Yang, and cellist William Laney. The program will then conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 65 (third) piano trio in F minor. Beilman will be joined by students Kyle Stachnik on cello and Helen Wu on piano.
Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The season will conclude with two performances of Maurice Ravel’s one-act fantastical opera “L’enfant et les sortilèges” (the child and the spells). This will be a full performance with a student cast involving a rich variety of supernatural characters. Staging will be directed by Heather Mathews, and the conductor will be Curt Pajer.
