The Bleeding Edge: 4/10/2023

This week will be even busier than the last. This time there will be seven events, but things will not get under way until Thursday. Once again, five of the events have already been introduced on this site:
- The Temporal Excursions program curated by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players on Thursday, April 13
- The tribute concert for composer Ingram Marshall to be presented by San Francisco Performances on Saturday, April 15
- The album release concert for Violin Alone, performed by Patrick Galvin at the Center for New Music on Saturday, April 15
- The annual commissions concert curated by the Ensemble for These Times in collaboration with the Technology and Applied Composition Department of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on Saturday, April 15
- This month’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert curated by Outsound Presents on Sunday, April 16
That leaves two remaining events. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual monthly offering of a three-hour show consisting of four sets. Gino Robair and Tom Djll, both of whom are skilled in working with real-time electronics will present a set entitled “Unpopular Electronics.” Ava Koohbor is similarly adept with electronics, which she deploys, along with invented instruments, to present Farsi poetry. Through his studies at Mills College, Kristian Dahlbom developed a skill set based on digital signal processing, working with both synthesis and feedback. He is currently based in Los Angeles, and the title of his set will be “4mación.” The remaining set, “Omnivorous Sensillium,” takes its name from a two-part video created in August of 2014 and uploaded to YouTube.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, only those that have been “vaxed and rapid-tested” will be admitted for the sake of keeping all in attendance alive and well.
Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m., San Francisco Public Library (SFPL): As a “preface” to the Ingram Marshall tribute concert, SFPL will present a free video screening of two slideshows of photographs, each of which will be presented with a soundtrack of Marshall’s music. The first of these is a 30-minute exploration of the ruins of the Alcatraz prison. The music that Marshall composed for the screening was recorded for New Albion Records, whose album was released in 1991. The second was created in 2013 and surveys the Eberbach Cistercian monastery, located in Germany in the Rheingau. These screenings will take place in the Library’s Richmond Branch, which is located at 351 9th Avenue; there will be no charge for admission.
