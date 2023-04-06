E4TT to Present Annual Commissions Concert

The title of the second program in the 2022/23 season of Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will be Fractured Light. The program will be presented in collaboration with the Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) Department of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), which will host the performance. All nine works on the program will be supplemented with visuals created with TAC resources.
The program will be the annual commissions concert, which will showcase three new works:
- “shadow in the garden” by inti figgis-vizueta will be presented with visuals by Grant Bouvier
- “Rivers of Light” by Juhi Bansai will be presented with visuals by Travis Floury
- “Refractions” by Michael Robert Smith will be presented with visuals by Brennan Stokes
The program will also include the world premiere performance of “Sketch” by Jay Parrenas, which will be presented with visuals by Aria Nunez. In addition, the program will include the San Francisco premiere of “Only if It’s Asked For,” composed by Pamela Z, who has created her own visuals for the performance. David Garner, the E4TT Senior Artistic Advisor, will contribute his composition “Traveling Light” to the program, which will be presented with visuals by Terence M. Walsh. The remaining three works on the program will all use visuals by Stephanie Neumann:
- “la bicicletta de cristal” by Angelica Negron
- “Komorebi” by Salina Fisher
- “Shatter” by Marcus Norris
The E4TT performers for this program will be cellist Abigail Monroe and pianist Margaret Halbig. They will be joined by guest artists Adrienne Anaya on vibraphone and violinist Mia Nardi-Huffman.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The venue will be the Barbro Osher Recital Hall in the Bowes Center SFCM building, which is located at 200 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for admission. However, those wishing to attend are advised to make reservations through the hyperlink on the SFCM event page for this concert. That Web page also includes a hyperlink for live-stream viewing.
