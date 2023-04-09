PBO to Present Staged Handel Opera

One week from this coming Thursday the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) will present a special event that is not part of the current subscription series. This will be a staged production of George Frederic Handel’s HWV 11 three-act opera Amadigi di Gaula (Amadis of Gaul). The libretto serves up a basic damsel-in-distress narrative that involves only four characters. The title character is, of course, the hero, who will be sung by countertenor Anthony Ross Constanzo. The damsel is Oriana (soprano Deanna Breiwick), imprisoned in a tower by the sorceress Melissa (soprano Nicole Heaston). Dardano (mezzo Briana Hunter) is Amadigi’s companion.
However, it turns out that Dardano is also in love with Oriana. Amadigi is so smitten with Oriana that he feels obliged to slay Dardano. Confronted with Amadigi’s passion, Melissa’s supernatural powers cannot overcome the power of love. As a result, she stabs herself, leaving Amadigi and Oriana to survive as a happy [sic] couple.
This is basically a “chamber” opera, which does not require a chorus. As a result, Richard Egarr will be obliged to conduct only PBO and the vocal soloists. The duration of the opera is about 100 minutes, and it will be performed without any intermissions. The staging of this opera will be a co-production with Boston Baroque. Direction will be by Louisa Muller, and the vocalists will be costumed by Christelle Matou. The staging will also include projections designed by Ian Winters.
The performance will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Thursday, April 20th, will be an Opening Night Gala. The performance of the opera will begin at 8 p.m., but it will be preceded by a cocktail party in the Green Room Loggia and a formal dinner in the Green Room. There will also be an after party in the Bryan Education Studio following the conclusion of the opera performance. Prices will range from $1000 for a Benefactor Ticket to $40,000 for a Principal Artist Sponsor. A special Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for the entire event. This will be followed by performances on the following two evenings; but, as of this writing, tickets are only available for the Saturday performance on April 22 (again beginning at 8 p.m.). General admission will be $80.
