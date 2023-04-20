Kronos to Accompany Ballet at Yerba Buena

Post:ballet dance artist Mia J. Chong performing with dancers from both Post:ballet and the Berkeley Ballet Theater (photograph by Maximillian Tortoriello, from the City Box Office Web page for this event)
This coming weekend the Kronos Quartet will provide the music for a full-length ballet program to be performed jointly by Post:ballet and the Berkeley Ballet Theater, both directed by Robin Dekkers. The title of the program is still be here, and the choreography will be set to original scores commissioned by Kronos for its 50 for the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire project. For the performances of these scores, Kronos will partner with ensembles from Oakland School for the Arts, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and alumni of the Crowden Music Center.
Contributing composers include Bryce Dessner, Fodé Lassana Diabaté, Joan Jeanrenaud, Nicole Lizée, Wu Man, Angélica Negrón, and Charlton Singleton. These works will be threaded together by electronic tracks from “Kronos Music: REMIX,” a collaboration between Kronos Performing Arts Association and Sunset Youth Services. Original choreography will be created by Mia J. Chong, Emily Hansel, Babatunji Johnson, Moscelyne ParkeHarrison, Danielle Rowe, Ihsan Rustem, Keon Saghari, and Chuck Wilt.
The program will be given three performances at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA). The duration is expected to be about 70 minutes. The venue will be the YBCA Forum. The times and dates are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. YBCA is located in Yerba Buena Gardens, which is situated between Mission Street and Howard Street and between Third Street and Fourth Street. City Box Office has created a single Web page with hyperlinks for tickets for each of the individual performances. General admission will be $60, and it is possible to select the option of Wheelchair Accessible seats.
