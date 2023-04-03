The Bleeding Edge: 4/3/2023

April is off to a busy start. This week’s newsletter from BayImproviser.com accounts for six events. Ironically, however, five of them have already been introduced on this site:
- The first of this month’s three Outsound Presents concerts on Wednesday, April 5
- Two performances at the Center for New Music taking place on successive evenings, Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7
- Two performances at The Lab taking place on those same two evenings
That leaves only one new event. That will be the latest installment in David Boyce and Friends, the semi-regular residency of reed virtuoso David Boyce at Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery. Boyce invites different musical guests for each of his performances, and this week those guests will be Chris Evans on cello and sound designer Evelyn Ficarra. As usual, the performance will begin at 7 p.m. on this coming Friday, April 7. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
