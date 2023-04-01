SFJAZZ to Live-Stream Vijay Iyer Trio

Tyshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer, and Linda May Han Oh (from their SFJAZZ event page)
At the end of next week, SFJAZZ will livestream the first of three performances by the Vijay Iyer Trio. Pianist Iyer will be joined by Linda May Han Oh on bass and drummer Tyshawn Sorey. The program will showcase music from Iyer’s latest ECM release, Uneasy.
The three performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. Over the course of those three days, ticket prices will vary between $25 and $95. The venue will be the SFJAZZ Center, which is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Tickets for all performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
The livestream will take place during the first of these performances on Friday evening. This service is available to members of SFJAZZ At Home. Membership is available for an annual fee of $50, processed through Web page created to process annual or monthly payments. Another Web page has been created through which members may view the streamed performance.
