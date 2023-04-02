Old First Concerts: April, 2023

After a busy March, the performances that will take place in the Old First Concerts (O1C) series at Old First Presbyterian Church will be limited to four, two of which will serve as a “mini-festival.” While we are gradually emerging from COVID pandemic conditions, O1C will continue to allow both live streaming and seating in the church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. General admission tickets will be sold for $25 with reduced rates for seniors ($20) and students ($5). The suggested donation for those viewing the live stream is $20. Hyperlinks to the event pages (which include hyperlinks for streaming) will be attached to the date and time of the performances as follows:
Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.: This program will contribute to the year-long celebration of the centennial birthday of Maestro Ali Akbar Khan, recognized by those familiar with Indian classical music as a master of the sarod. He will be honored by sarod performances by two of his sons, Alam and Manik. They will be joined by his long-time collaborator Swapan Chaudhuri on tabla.
Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.: The two concerts that constitute the “mini-festival” will showcase the compositions of Hyo-shin Na. The first program will present eight works for solo performance on the gayageum. The soloist will be Hyunchae Kim, and the selections were composed between 2010 and 2020.
Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m.: The second program will be performed by the Wooden Fish Ensemble. This consists of a quintet of performers on western instruments: clarinetist Peter Josheff, violinist Ilana Blumberg, Ellen Rose on viola, Thalia Moore on cello, and pianist Thomas Schultz. They will be joined by Kim, again on gayageum, along with Korean tenor San-ky Kim. All composed selections will again be by Na. Two of them will be receiving world premiere performances: “The Old Question,” completed in 2020, and “From Korea to America – 120 Years and Beyond,” completed last year.
Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m.: The month will conclude with the previously announced performance by Quinteto Latino, which will be devoted entirely to compositions by Orlando Jacinto García.
