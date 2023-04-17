The Bleeding Edge: 4/17/2023

This will be another busy week of seven events; and, once again, five of those events have already been introduced on this site. These are not all “usual suspects” offerings. Nevertheless, they are all worthy of attention. Those five events are as follows:
- The second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event of the month curated by Outsound Presents on Wednesday, April 19
- The “mini-festival” of the compositions of Hyo-shin Na presented by Old First Concerts and taking place on Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23
- Matt Sargent’s solo program for electric guitar and electronics at the Center for New Music on Friday, April 21
- The rescheduled Fire and Water, Shadows and Dust program presented by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players at The Lab on Monday, April 24
As usual, the hyperlinks lead to the Web pages that provide further information. Specifics for the two remaining events are as follows:
Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Yes, this month the Monday Make-Out, the monthly series of adventurous jazz performances, will take place on a Tuesday! In addition, there will be only two sets, instead of the usual three. The opening set will be taken by the Grex duo of guitarist Karl Evangelista and keyboardist Rei Scampavia (both also contributing vocals and drum work). They will be followed by the conduction sextet BEAK with Jordan Glenn as the performing conductor. The other five performers will be Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, Jon Arkin on drums, Robert Lopez on percussion, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, and guitarist David James. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own, probably with one or more guest players that have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
No comments:
Post a Comment