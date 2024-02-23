Balanchine’s Shakespeare Returns to SFB

Daniel Delvison-Olivera and Jennifer Stahl with the SFB corps de ballet during Act II of George Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (choreography by George Balanchine ©The Balanchine Trust, photograph ©Chris Hardy, courtesy of SFB)
The last plan to revive George Balanchine’s full-length ballet A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed by the San Francisco Ballet (SFB) was a quickly frustrated endeavor. During the intermission of the opening night performance on March 6, 2020, leaflets were handed out to mark the beginning of lockdown conditions in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Next month SFB will make up for that foreshortened occasion with a run of eleven performances of the ballet between March 12 and March 23.
Those (like myself) that attended the only 2020 performance may wish to return. The production will feature new sets and costumes conceived by the iconic French designer Christian Lacroix, who will be making his North American debut in that capacity. This “new and improved” offering will be given eleven performances with dates and times as follows:
- Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 22, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
In the immortal words of Bullwinkle J. Moose, “This time fer sure!”
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across MTT Way from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment