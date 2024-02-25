Chanticleer will Offer a Salon to Preview Machaut

Poster courtesy of Chanticleer
Some readers may recall that Chanticleer will conclude its current season this coming June at Grace Cathedral. That venue was selected for a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Messe de Nostre Dame. Many historians regard this as the first large-scale musical composition in the Western canon, and it is the earliest of the composer’s few surviving sacred works.
Due to the significance of the occasion, Chanticleer is reviving its Salon Series to provide a preview event for the occasion. The evening will feature excerpts from Machaut’s composition. The program at Grace will also include the secular songs of minstrels and bards from that same period in the Middle Ages when Machaut was composing. Several of these will be included in the preview. All of the works to be performed will be introduced with commentary to establish the historical and artistic context of Machaut’s time. All of this will take place in a “contemporary context,” which will include wine, cheese, and a charcuterie. Music may have been “the food of love” in William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night; but, at this Salon, the guests will not live on music alone!
This event will begin at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 19. It has been planned to last for 90 minutes. The venue will be The Green Room on the second floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. General admission for all will be $120 per person. Eventbrite has created a Web page for online purchase of tickets.
