Charles McNeal 4tet Begins March at Chez Hanny

Next month at Chez Hanny will begin with a performance by the Charles McNeal Quartet. Saxophonist McNeal is based in Las Vegas, but he has become a featured performer at both national and international festivals. This will be a return visit for him. He has previously performed with guitarist Bruce Forman, who will join him for this quartet appearance. Essiet Okon Essiet has established himself as one of New York’s premiere bassists. Drummer Sylvia Cuenca is also based in New York but was born in San Jose. She has become a familiar face at Chez Hanny, including a previous performance with Essiet.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
