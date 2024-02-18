CBS to Shift Focus to Eastern Europe

It should be no surprise that the first two of the four concerts that California Bach Society (CBS) prepared for its 53rd Season were focused on Germany. However, the third concert, which will take place at the beginning of next month, will turn to the east. The full title of the program will be Voices of Ukraine and Estonia: Baroque and Contemporary Music by Arvo Pärt and others. As of this writing, program details have not yet been provided; but it is reasonable to assume than many (most?) readers know what to expect from choral music by Pärt. Other composers to be included on the program are probably less familiar to most of us (hence the used of first person plural). They include Nikolay Diletsky, Urmas Sisask, and Hanna Havrylets. The first of these composers was born in Kiev in the seventeenth century, and the other two composed primarily during the twentieth century.
The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1. General admission will be $40 with a $35 rate for seniors. Students and those under 30 will be admitted for $10. A Web page has been created to process all ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. For sales finalized at least 24 hours before the concert there will be a $5 discount for both general admission and seniors. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.
