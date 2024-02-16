Church of the Advent: “Third Sunday” for Lent

This coming Sunday, February 18, will be the third Sunday of this month. That means that it will be time for the next Third Sunday Series performance by Schola Adventus led by Dr. Paul Ellison. That performance will be incorporated into the Sunday morning service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, which will begin at 11 a.m. The High Mass service will include the performance of Hans Leo Hassler’s four-voice Missa Tertia in six movements corresponding to the different portions of that service. (According to the IMSLP list of his compositions, he composed eight Mass settings, the last of which was scored for eight voices.) The vocalists will also sing the Great Litany in Procession.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
