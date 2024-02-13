Center for New Music: March, 2024

Readers may have noticed the absence of the Center for New Music in the “busy weekend” articles for the first and second weekends of next month. Once again, unless further performances are added, the offerings for March are modest, and they will all take place during the week that follows the second “busy weekend.” For those that do not yet know, the Center is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the dates will be hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
- Monday, March 11, 7 p.m.: The month will begin with a solo recital by violinist Dan Flanagan entitled The Bow and the Brush. Each of the works on the program will be performed alongside a projection of the artwork that inspired it. Flanagan himself will be one of the contributing composers. The list of the others will include names familiar to many of us in the Bay Area: Libby Larsen, Nathaniel Stookey, Cindy Cox, Edmund Campion, Peter Josheff, Jose Gonzalez Granero, Evan Price, Shinji Eshima, and Jacques Desjardins. As usual, general admission will be $15, with the reduced $10 rate for students and C4NM members.
- Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.: Tuple is the duo of bassoonists Rachael Elliott and Lynn Hileman. They will introduce two new works to their audience. The first of these is by Jeff Dreblow, who now prefers to be known as “JP Dreblow.” The title of his composition is “Les Blindes.” The other offering is titled simply “Earth,” composed by Jessie Cox of Afro-Swiss descent. Both of these are highly eclectic scores requiring a diversity of modern techniques. Other contributors to the program will include Sofia Gubaidulina, Dan Becker, and Julius Eastman. Once again, general admission will be $15, with the reduced $10 rate for students and C4NM members.
- Saturday, March 16, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes will listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. The contributing performers and composers will be Magnetic Stripper, Kevin CK Lo, Fluorescent Grey, Aaron Oppenheimer, and Matt Robidoux.
