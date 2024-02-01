International Guitar Night Returns to Omni

According to my records, the last time the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts presented an International Guitar Night (IGN) program was in February of 2019. The annual event presented four acoustic guitarists from various cultural backgrounds, each reflecting a different approach to performance. This month will mark the return of IGN. It will also see the return of Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli, who had contributed to the 2019 program. The other countries to be represented this year will be Vietnam (Thu Le), Brazil (Marco Pereira), and Australia (Minnie Marks). As in the past, program details have not yet been announced.
The performance will take place on Thursday, February 22. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. Tickets prices are $50 and $60. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page.
