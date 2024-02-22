Bob Roden Quintet to Return to Cadillac

Bob Roden with his trombone (from last year’s article)
Now that we have settled back into the monthly schedule of Concerts at the Cadillac, we may also anticipate annual visits by the Bob Roden Quintet. This group made its last appearance at the Cadillac almost exactly a year ago. They are now expected to return at the beginning of next month. Somewhat to my surprise, there has not been a change in personnel. The quintet is still led by trombonist Bob Roden (who is also both a vocalist and a percussionist). He will share the front line with Ron Jackson, who plays both alto and tenor saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Richard Freeman on drums, Jamie Dowd on bass, and Mark Rossi on piano.
As now consistently seems to be the case, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Rossi’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
No comments:
Post a Comment