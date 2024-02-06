Fred Randolph to Bring Quintet to Chez Hanny

The second Chez Hanny gig of this month will present the Fred Randolph Quintet. Randolph is the bassist for the group. He is joined in the rhythm section by drummer Isaac Schwartz and Murray Low on piano. The front line is shared between trumpeter Erik Jekabson and Sheldon Brown, who plays a diversity of wind instruments and devotes the rest of his time to composition. (His full-length Blood of the Air was given its premiere in June of 2012 at the 32nd Annual San Francisco Jazz Festival.) However, the compositions for this particular performance will be Randolph’s. Those wishing to associate faces with names can consult the following screenshot, taken from a performance at Bird & Beckett last year:
Murray Low, Fred Randolph, Sheldon Brown, Isaac Schwartz, and Erik Jekabson performing at Bird & Beckett this past May (screenshot from YouTube video)
As usual, the performance will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
