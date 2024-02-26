The Bleeding Edge: 2/26/2024

This may well be the quietest week I have encountered out on the Bleeding Edge! There are only two events to take into account this week. Both of them are “usual suspects” as follows:
Wednesday, February 28, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will mark the end of the annual Black History Month tour by the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. This month will mark the 50th anniversary of that tour. For this particular performance, percussionist Kahil El’Zabar will lead a trio, whose other members are trumpeter Corey Wilkes and Alex Harding on baritone saxophone in a program entitled Open Me: A Higher Consciousness of Sound & Spirit.
For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $30 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce, curator for his Other Dimensions in Sound series, will host a visit from Ghost Dub. This is the latest incarnation of T.D. Skatchit & Company, which formed a combo called Ghost in the House that released an album entitled Second Sight. Ghost Dub is a quartet that includes David Michalak, one of the Ghost in the House founders, playing steel guitar and Nunn’s skatch instruments, and Cindy Webster, one of the “Special Ghosts,” playing saw and hurdy-gurdy. The other members of the quartet will be alto saxophonist Kersti Abrams and Scott R. Looney on piano and electronic gear. There probably will not be a program, allowing Boyce to join the quartet in at least one set of free improvisation. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
