The Bleeding Edge: 2/20/2024

This will be another relatively quiet week with only four new events to document. However, there will also be two previously reported events as follows:
- The continuation of NEW VOICES III at Audium on Thursday, February 22, Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24.
- The two-set evening at The Lab, also on Saturday, February 24.
With one exception, the new events are “usual suspects” offerings as follows:
Tuesday, February 20, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will offer three sets with familiar names as either subjects or objects. The latter will be the opening set taken by Tony Passarell entitled Exploring Miles. He has not yet announced the other members of his combo. He will be followed by a solo guitar set taken by Karl Evangelista. The evening will conclude with a trio performance by Rob Ewing on trombone with drummer Jon Arkin and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, February 23, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will return as curator for his Other Dimensions in Sound series. The program has not yet been finalized. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, February 23, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Korea-born bassist Jeong Lim, now based in New York, will return to Bird & Beckett to lead a quartet, whose other members are local. They will be Ben Goldberg with his usual diversity of clarinets, Rob Reich alternating between accordion and piano, and drummer Jordan Glenn. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed for a viewing fee of $10.
Saturday, February 24, 2 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: This is the one departure from the “usual suspects.” Artists Television Access will present a program entitled Untitled: Sound & Images. As the title suggests, the program will explore the interactions of sound and images through works by Paul Clipson and collaborative expanded cinema performances from Bay Area artists Amma Ateria, Linda Scobie, Joshua Churchill, Konrad Steiner, and more. Each performance will see the sound and visual practices of the individual artists resonate and refract as they integrate improvisational processes and cross analog and digital media. The event will take place in the Screening Room at 701 Mission Street on the corner of Third Street. As of this writing, there is no information about a fee for admission.
