The Bleeding Edge: 2/12/2024

Things will quiet down this week after the plethora of events cited in last week’s Bleeding Edge column. This week there will be only five events, one of which is a recent addition to the Center for New Music (C4NM) calendar as it was reported on the Bleeding Edge for January 29. Two of this week’s events have already been accounted for as follows:
- Miya Masaoka’s performance at The Lab on Friday evening.
- The latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S at C4NM.
The remaining three previously unreported events are as follows:
Friday, February 16, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will continue to curate his Other Dimensions in Sound series of jazz gigs. He usually invites different musical guests to join him. However, as of this writing, no guests have yet been identified. As usual, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street; and, as always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, February 17, 3 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: This will be Boyce’s second gig of the week. This time he will be joined by jazz guitarist Michael Cavaseno; and, when they play together, they call their duo Six Roses. This particular branch is located in Pacific Heights at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street. Since this is a Library event, there will again be no charge for admission.
Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m., C4NM: This will be the launch of SOUND & VISIONS, a planned series of events in which motion pictures are screened with live music accompaniment. The silent film for this program will by the 1928 version of The Fall of the House of Usher. Two combos will join forces to provide the accompaniment, and each will play a set before the film is screened. The first of these will be Ghost Dub, which is basically a “reincarnation” of Ghost in the House, which was formed after the death of one of its founders, Tom Nunn. The performers will be Nunn’s co-founder David Michalak, playing lap steel guitar and percussion, Polly Springhorn (previously Polly Moller when she performed as a guest for Ghost in the House) on bass flute, Cindy Webster (another Ghost in the House guest) on saw and hurdy-gurdy, and Kersti Abrams on alto saxophone. The second set will be performed by The Scriveners, the trio of Myles Boisen on guitar, drummer Tim Rowe, and Safa Shokrai on bass.
As always, the C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Ticket will be $15 for general admission with a $10 rate for members and students. Tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
