Cadillac Hotel to Celebrate February Holiday

Les Carnegie with his trumpet (from his Facebook site)
It looks like the Cadillac Hotel has settled into a monthly schedule for its Concerts at the Cadillac performances. Next month, of course, has a generous share of holidays to celebrate. Trumpeter Les Carnegie will give a performance entitled Songs of Love; so, as probably expected, the holiday being celebrated (almost a week early) will be Valentine’s Day! It has been announced that he will be performing with his band, but none of the other musicians have yet been identified. The performance will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 9.
As usual, this Concerts at the Cadillac event will be presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.” The hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
