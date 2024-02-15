Outsound Presents: March, 2024

Next month Outsound Presents will return to its usual three-concert schedule. The first two of those concerts will be two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events taking place on Wednesday evenings. These will followed by the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program on a Sunday evening.
LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m.: The first LSG concert will consist of two sets, each somewhat less than an hour in duration. The first set will be structured around a poetry reading by Natalie Barnett with musical accompaniment performed by Jake Rowland on electric guitar. Poetry will also be included in the following performance by the combo Happened Change. This time the reader will be Tobey Kaplan, and he will be joined by the dancer Nan Busse, who, for this performance, describes herself as a “maker/mover.” All of the music will be improvised by multi-instrumentalist Heikki Koskinen.
Wednesday, March 20, 8 p.m.: This will also be a two-set program. As of this writing, specific information about the first set, which will be performed by Ezra Sturm and Ernesto Diaz-Infante, has not yet been provided. The second set will involve free improvisation by a quartet whose members are Rent Romus on saxophones and Darren Johnston on trumpet, joined by two bassists: Christina Braun and Ivy Woods.
Sunday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.: This month’s SIMM series concert will be a two-hour solo performance by Jas Stade, which is likely to involve both compositions and improvisations.
