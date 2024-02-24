Omni to Release New Video Tomorrow

The interior of the Oratorio del Battuti, where tomorrow’s performance was filmed (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The next OMNI on-Location video to be presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will be released tomorrow morning. Marco De Biasi will perform his own original composition entitled (appropriately enough) “Vento d’Invierno” (winter wind). That performance was filmed on location at the Oratorio del Battuti, which is in Vittorio Veneto in Italy. The venue takes its name from the Confraternity of Santa Maria dei Battuti, which established it. It is probably best known for its fresco cycle, which dates from the early fifteenth century.
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, February 25. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
