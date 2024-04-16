SFP: Pianist Andsnes to Join Dover Quartet

Dover Quartet members Camden Shaw, Julianne Lee, Bryan Lee, and Joel Link (photography by Roy Cox, courtesy of SFP)
San Francisco Performances (SFP) will conclude this season’s Shenson Chamber Series with a program structured around two piano quintets. Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes will join the members of the Dover Quartet (violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee, Julianne Lee on viola, and cellist Camden Shaw) for these performances. The second half of the program will be more familiar, devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 34 quintet in F minor. The selection for the first half will be Ernst von Dohnányi’s Opus 26, his second quintet in the key of E-flat minor. The Dover musicians will begin the program with Joaquín Turina Opus 34, “La oración del torero” (the bullfighter’s prayer). (Fun fact: Turina scored this music for either a string quartet or four lutes!)
This program will begin, as usual, in Herbst Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. As most readers probably know by now, Herbst is on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are being sold for $80 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $70 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $60 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page or by calling 415-392-2545.
