The Bleeding Edge: 4/8/2024

This week will see a reasonable balance between events already reported and new ones. As usual, those which have already been reported are “usual suspects” events as follows:
- The Center for New Music will present three 25-minute sets by Bay Area musicians/composers on Friday, April 12, and the next performance to be presented by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSAsf) will take place on Saturday, April 13.
- Those same two dates will also be busy at The Lab with Artists Television Access on Friday and Arnold Dreyblatt on Saturday.
These will be balanced by new events on Thursday and Friday as follows:
Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will lead a sextet. The front line will be shared with Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone and trombonist Danny Lubin-Laden. The usual bass in the rhythm section will be assumed by cellist Ben Davis. The remaining rhythm performers will be Kai Lyons on electric guitar and drummer Jordan Glenn.
For those that do not already know, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Reservations are encouraged and may be made through the above hyperlink.
Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Since this is the second Thursday of the month, it will be time for the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. This month there will be four solo sets. Xopher Davidson will present his Antimatter project. Brandon Yahiro-Taylor is calling his contribution Heartworm. The other soloists will be Laetitia Sonami and Douglas McCausland.
As readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, April 12, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will continue his regular Friday residency. Tonight’s program will be entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. He will perform with his Ark of Bones colleagues, Chris Evans on cello and electronics and Elise Ficarra on flute and sound design. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
