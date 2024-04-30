SFO: The Spring Operas of the 101st Season

This month will conclude with the remaining three operas scheduled for the 101st season of the San Francisco Opera. As in the past, this site will provide previews for each of these operas in individual articles. However, this article will provide the “nuts and bolts” summary accounting for composers, opera titles, and date-and-time summaries of the performances as follows:
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, The Magic Flute: 7:30 p.m. on May 30 and June 4, 8, 14, 20, 22, and 26, and 2 p.m. on June 2 and 30
- Kaija Saariaho, Innocence: 7:30 p.m. on June 1, 7, 12, 18, and 21, and 2 p.m. on June 16
- George Frideric Handel, Partenope: 7:30 p.m. on June 15, 19, 25, and 28, and 2 p.m. on June 23
Information about plot and casting will follow soon on an article-by-article basis.
