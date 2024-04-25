SFIAF to Present Piano-Percussion Improvisation

At the end of last week, this site announced that the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble would present the first concert of this year’s San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF). While the program will introduce an engagingly adventurous repertoire, there will be another concert later in the month that promises to be even more adventurous. This will be the latest production by the New Arts Collaboration (NAC), which describes itself as “an interdisciplinary art project for sound and multimedia.”
Ting Luo in performance (from the SFIAF Web page for this event)
The full title of the program to be presented is KEYSCAPES 2024: New Identity in Improvisation for Piano and Percussion. Percussionist Kevin Corcoran will join forces with three pianists, Ting Luo (curator of NAC), Motoko Honda, and Kevin Lo. The program will consist entirely of improvised performances with a duration of 75 minutes including an intermission.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. General admission tickets are currently being sold for $25 through an SFIAF Tickkl Web page. The performance will take place in the Mission at the Community Music Center, which is at 544 Capp Street. Admission at the door will be $28.
