Outsound Presents: May, 2024

Next month will see only two performances in San Francisco offered by Outsound Presents. Both of these will be LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events; and they will both take place during the first half of the month. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, May 1, 8 p.m.: The first LSG concert will again consist of two sets, each somewhat less than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by Beep Beep Liam. This is a trio named after Liam Rea Donaldson, a vocalist, who also plays electric guitars. Backup is provided by two other guitarists, Jas Strade and Emmalee Johnson, the latter playing bass. The second set will be taken by Loose Diamonds, a quartet whose members are Brian Lucas, Joe Imwalle, Kevin Van Yserloo, and Bill Evans. Any information about instrumentation has not yet been provided. My guess is that any resemblance to the piano work of the Bill Evans that died in September of 1980 will be purely coincidental!
Wednesday, May 15, 8 p.m.: Both sets of the second LSG concert will feature Suki O’Kane performing with her electronic gear in two duo performances. The title of the first set is “The Moth Stays.” She will be joined by vocalist Rae Diamond, who will also be playing viola. O’Kane will alternate between electronics and gamelan. Her partner in the second set, entitled “Mit Darm,” will be Edward Schocker. One of his instruments will be the shō, a Japanese reed instrument that may be better known by some readers as the Japanese version of the Chinese sheng. He also has his own installation of glass instruments. For this set O’Kane will provide only electronics.
