The Bleeding Edge: 4/29/2024

This will be a busy week. However, much of it has been included in the “busy weekend” article for May 3–5, including the addition of one more event at the very end of that weekend. In addition, there have already been articles that account the entire new month for both Outsound Presents and the Center for New Music. As a result, this is the first time that all of the events to be considered this week have been accounted for by hyperlinks!
Monday, April 29, 2024
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment