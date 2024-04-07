Noe Music to Finish Season with Nomad Session

“Gallery” photograph of the members of Nomad Session, as enumerated below (from the Web page for ticket purchases)
One week from today Noe Music will present the final program in its 31st season. The program will be performed by the wind octet Nomad Session. The Web page for this ensemble does not identify the eight performers by name; but, as of my most recent encounter with the group in July of 2022, the members were Christy Kim (flute), Jesse Barrett (oboe), Jonathan Szin (clarinet), Kris King (bassoon), Stephanie Stroud (French horn), Ian Cochran (trumpet), Matt Carr (trombone), and Jonathan Seiberlich (tuba). For this occasion the octet will be joined by Jeff Anderle, who plays just about every size of clarinet and serves on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Program details have not yet been announced.
The performance will begin at 4 p.m. next Sunday, April 14. As usual the performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. General seating will be $45 with $60 reserved tickets for the first two rows. Students with valid identification will be admitted for $15. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets in all three categories.
