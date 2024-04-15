The Bleeding Edge: 4/15/2024

This will be another week in which most of the activities have already been reported. As of this writing, it appears that there are only three events that have not yet been taken into account, all of which involve “usual suspects.” The entries that have been reported are as follows:
- Two Outsound Presents programs will be presented this week, the second monthly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) concert on Wednesday and the monthly SIMM Series event, which will be the Jim Ryan Memorial Concert, on Sunday.
- Similarly, there will be two events at the Center for New Music, David Michalak’s “silent films” program on Friday and G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S on Saturday.
- The launch of the new Psychobotanikon concert series will also take place on Saturday.
- Old First Concerts will host Sarah Cahill’s Backstage Pass on Monday (one week from today).
The three events that remain to be reported are as follows:
Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the usual three-set evening of adventurous performances in the Jazz at the Make-Out Room series. The first set will begin at 7 p.m., and it will be a solo performance by saxophonist Raffi Garabedian. This will be followed at 7:45 p.m. by the duo of guitarist Mike Gamble and drummer Scott Amendola. The final set, which will begin at 8:30 p.m., will also be a duo, this time with a different instrument in the guitar family, a pedal steel played by Myles Boisen, who be will joined by Mark Clifford on vibraphone. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the usual weekly installment of Other Dimensions in Sound curated by reed player David Boyce. This week he will again be joined by saxophonist Philip Greenlief, this time for their Mystery School duo. There will also be a solo guitar set taken by Matias Arizmendi. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Pianist Brett Carson will return to this venue, this time leading his Substandard Quartet. His partners in crime will be Cory Wright on an assortment of reed instruments, drummer Jason Levis, and Safa Shokrai on bass. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The information provided by the venue is more limited than usual, but the price of admission will probably be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
No comments:
Post a Comment