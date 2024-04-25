Noah Haidu Releases Second Standards Album

Jazz pianist Noah Haidu (photograph by Jimmy Katz)
Readers may recall that, a little less that two years ago, Sunnyside Records released Noah Haidu’s Standards album, conceived as a tribute to the Standards Trio that Keith Jarrett formed with Jack DeJohnette on drums and Gary Peacock on bass. As I observed at the time, the release was not, strictly speaking, a trio album, involving a variety of different combinations of players, including four quartet tracks. Furthermore, however much Haidu chose to honor Jarrett, he definitely has a voice of his own, which encouraged the same from the other players on the album.
Earlier this month, Standards II was released. This one really is a trio album, with Billy Hart on drums and bassist Buster Williams, who had appeared on four of the Standards tracks. (This was the same trio that can be found on the SLOWLY: Song for Keith Jarrett album.) Once again, the tunes are, for the most part familiar; and each track lasts long enough to allow for a generous span of exploratory improvisation. Haidu is particularly accommodating in sharing those explorations, a gesture which is particularly rewarded in Williams’ expressively inventive bass work. Hart, on the other hand, is rarely in the foreground; but, when he occupies it, his inventions are just as engaging.
Haidu has stated that he plans to make his Standards Trio “a regular part of my touring schedule.” I would agree with him that inventive elaboration on the familiar can have just as much impact as “original” invention. Indeed, some “originals” are often so exploratory that even the most attentive listener develops a yearning for a more recognizable “frame of reference.” That frame of reference is always clear on Standards II, but there is more than enough vibrant creativity to make for a satisfying experience.
