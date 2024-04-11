Roudman to Return to Cadillac with Swing Band

Death and Taxes musicians Jeff Wheeler, Colin Williams, J. T., Rebecca Roudman, and Jason Eckl (from a Bay Count Coastal Web page)
Cellist Rebecca Roudman is no stranger to the Cadillac Hotel. Prior to the pandemic, she made frequent appearances; and I made it a point to see as many of these as my schedule could manage. Then, at the beginning of December of 2020, she and her husband, guitarist Jason Eckl, brought their San Francisco Yiddish Combo to Old First Concerts. Tomorrow they will return to the Cadillac with their Death and Taxes Swing Band combo. This group will include Colin Williams on bass, Jeff Wheeler on drums, and trombonist J. T., who apparently is still a college student. (The photograph on the Cadillac flyer shows an additional performer, whose instrument is blocked from view; but I have not been able to identify him through Death and Taxes sources.)
Like all of this year’s Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 1 p.m. and will take place tomorrow, Friday, April 12. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All of these events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
No comments:
Post a Comment