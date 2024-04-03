April Begins with a New Omni Video

The frequency with which the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts is releasing new videos has become quite impressive. The next release will take place this coming Sunday; and this one is in the Live from St. Mark’s series, video documents of performances that took place here in San Francisco. The date for this particular performance is December 2, 2023. For those interested in details, I was fortunate enough to cover that concert; and, as usual, documented it as an article on this site. However, the video that will be released this Sunday will account for only three of the selections from that program:
- The transcription by Matanya Orphee of César Franck’s Opus 18 “Prélude, Fugue et Variation,” which was composed for pipe organ
- The Valses poéticos collection by Enrique Granados in arrangements by the guitar duo of Christian Gruber and Peter Maklar
- Astor Piazzolla’s three-movement Tango Suite
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 7. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
