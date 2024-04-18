Three Guest Stars to Visit San Francisco Ballet

Natalia Osipova (photograph courtesy of the Royal Ballet), Daniel Camargo (photograph © Sebastian Galtier), and Jacopo Tissi (photograph © Elen Pavlova)
Once again San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) will conclude its season with a complete performance of the four-act ballet Swan Lake. What will make this production different, however, is that it will feature three international guest stars. Each will be visiting from a different ballet company; and, as might be expected, all will assume the leading roles.
More specifically, the dual role of Odette and her “dark double,” Odile, will be taken by Moscow-born and Bolshoi-trained ballerina Natalia Osipova, who has been a member of the Royal Ballet since 2013. The other two visitors will share the role of Prince Siegfried. They will be American Ballet Theatre dancer Daniel Camargo and Jacopo Tissi, currently Principal Dancer at the Dutch National Ballet.
Like other recent SF Ballet productions, there will be seven performances. Presumably, Osipova will appear in all of them, with Camargo and Tissi alternating as her partner; but, as of this writing, casting has not yet been finalized. As in the past, there will be seven performances with dates and times as follows:
- Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 3, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across MTT Way from Davies Symphony Hall). Ticket prices start at $29, and a single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
