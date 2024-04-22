The Bleeding Edge: 4/22/2024

Once again, the activities that have already been reported will outnumber the new announcements. This time, however, only two venues are involved:
- The Old First Concerts series at Old First Presbyterian Church with performances tonight and on Friday evening
- The Center for New Music with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
The remaining events are all at familiar venues as follows:
Friday, April 26, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will feature two sets by another reed player, likely to be familiar to most readers of this site. Those sets will be curated by Rent Romus, who plays a variety of saxophones and flutes. For the first set, “From Fire,” he will be joined by Ivy Woods on bass and drummer Eli Streich, along with a guest appearance by Boyce on tenor saxophone. The second set will be taken by his Spirit Quartet, whose other members are drummer Elihu Knowles, Quinn Gerard on bass, and guitarist Jakob Pek. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Guitarist and composer Mike Gamble will lead a trio, whose other members will be Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Machado Mijiga. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Once again, the information provided by the venue is limited. Readers would do well to assume that the price of admission will probably be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Following their appearance at The Lab last month, saxophonist Phillip Greenlief and drummer Scott Amendola will given another duo performance to celebrate their 30 years of collaboration. Once again, the selections will include tracks from their recent Clean Feed Records release, Stay with it. Specifics about the venue are again sparse. Readers can refer above to the details for the Friday performance.
Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Readers probably know by now that this is the venue for the Jazz at the Make-Out Room series. This time the venue will host the San Francisco Lost Signal Concert. There will be four sets of artists who redefine the boundaries of sound and performance: AntiRock Missile (ARME), Striations, Thomas Dimuzio, and Lime Rickey International. There will be an entry fee of $15 at the door. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
