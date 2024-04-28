Clerestory to Explore Schumann(s) and Brahms

Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Clara Schumann (courtesy of Clerestory)
Tickets are now available for the second concert to be presented in the current Clerestory season. (It has been a bit of a wait, since the first concert was performed this past November!) The full title of the program will be Notes and Letters: Music of Brahms and the Schumanns. Note the plural at the end of the title. The program will present choral music by not only Johannes Brahms but also both Robert and Clara Schumann. Specific selections have not yet been announced, but the program has been conceived to express this three-way relationship in terms of themes of longing, love, loss, and redemption. While Clerestory usually performs a cappella, for this program pianist Kymry Esainko will provide accompaniment for some of the selections.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place next month on Sunday, May 26, beginning at 7 p.m. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page with prices of $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
