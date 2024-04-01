The Bleeding Edge: 4/1/2024

This may well be the quietest week on The Bleeding Edge that I have ever encountered, no fooling! While the BayImproviser Calendar was of a reasonably substantial length, only three of the entries were scheduled for within the San Francisco city limits. Two of them are “usual suspects” events, which have already been reported:
- The first Outsound Presents concert of the month at the Luggage Store Gallery on Wednesday
- The first (of two) performances at The Lab this month on Friday
Nevertheless, the one new event definitely deserves attention as follows:
Friday, April 5, 8 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: 21V is a choral ensemble, led by Artistic Director MartÍn Benvenuto, which calls itself “a catalyst for change.” They have prepared a program entitled Reclaiming Radical. They have prepared a program to showcase seven 21st-century composers. In their “order of appearance” on the program, these composers are: David Lang, Katerina Gimon, Trevor Weston, Chris Castro, Stacy Garrop, Mari Esabel Valverde, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and Frank Ticheli. The works by Castro and Garrop will be given world premiere performances, both commissioned by 21V. The program will also include two instrumentalists as guest artists, Margaret Halbig on piano and Emil Miland on cello. Those that have followed this site for some time may guess that I might take issue with that “radical” adjective in at least a few cases, but the program is still likely to be a journey of discovery.
Mission Dolores Basilica is located in the Mission at 3321 16th Street on the southwest corner of Dolores Street. Ticket prices are $30. Since there is no information on the Web page for this concert concerning advance purchase, readers should assume that admission will be only at the door and may be limited to cash.
