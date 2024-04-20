LCCE to Present First SFIAF 2024 Concert

LCCE musicians Michel Taddei, Stacey Pelinka, and Phyllis Kamrin (from the SFIAF Web page for this program)
Following an opening reception on April 28, performances for this year’s San Francisco International Arts (SFIAF) Festival will get under way on Wednesday, May 1, and will run through Sunday, May 12. Not wasting any time, the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will present the first concert event of the Festival. Working with Artistic Director Matilda Hofman, three of the instrumentalists of the ensemble have joined forces to present an eclectic program entitled Borealis. Those performers will be violist Phyllis Kamrin, Michel Taddei on double bass, and flutist Stacey Pelinka. Full program details have not yet been provided; but, on the basis of the information I have been able to gather, I can state with some certainty that one of the selections will be a solo performance by Taddei of Tom Johnson’s “Failing, A Very Difficult Piece For Solo String Bass.” The program will also include compositions by Kaija Saariaho, Erwin Schulhoff, and Chelsea Komschlies.
There will be no charge for admission to this recital. The performance will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. There will be no intermission, and the duration is expected to be about 50 minutes. The venue will be El Rio, which is located in the Mission at 3158 Mission Street. An RSVP is highly recommended, and tickets may reserved through the Festival event page for this recital. SFIAF has created a Web page to account for all of the music events; but readers should be cautioned that the order of the list is alphabetical, rather than chronological!
